Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Tanger stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

