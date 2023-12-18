Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.
Talen Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS TLNE opened at $59.25 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $60.28.
About Talen Energy
