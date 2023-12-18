Syscoin (SYS) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $89.40 million and $2.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,894.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.86 or 0.00542517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00112773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

