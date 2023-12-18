Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after buying an additional 245,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tenable by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 20.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 970,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after buying an additional 166,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

