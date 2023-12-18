Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.24.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.11. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.2427035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.