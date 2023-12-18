Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes $3.59 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. 3M accounts for 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

