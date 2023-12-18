Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Boeing were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $264.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.00. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $265.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

