Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $952,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

