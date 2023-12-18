Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.16 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $819.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $685.28 and a 200-day moving average of $689.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

