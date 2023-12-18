Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $386.07 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

