Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

