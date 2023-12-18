Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after buying an additional 190,213 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 68,296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 450,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 67,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.