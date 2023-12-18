Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 201 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,139,386. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on K. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

