Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in STERIS were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of STE opened at $212.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.