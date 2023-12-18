Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires Shares of 8,171 Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned 2.04% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSLY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000.

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

SSLY opened at $44.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Profile

The Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified SmallCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 600 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSLY was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Syntax.

Featured Stories

