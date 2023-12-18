Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 90 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Stock Performance
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $135.25.
American Water Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works
In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
