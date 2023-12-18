Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 342 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $215.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.38.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

