Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 2,509 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 8.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.31% of FS KKR Capital worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 359,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $13,510,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $370,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

