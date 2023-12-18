Strid Group LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.84 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.