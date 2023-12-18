Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,040 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT opened at $152.74 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

