StockNews.com Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $219.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.88. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

