StockNews.com Lowers Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

