StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE WMC opened at $9.18 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 352.98, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.