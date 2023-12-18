StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SELB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

SELB stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 5,472,992 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 87.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,435 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 95.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,153,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

