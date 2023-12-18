StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SELB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 5,472,992 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 87.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,435 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 95.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,153,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Selecta Biosciences
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.