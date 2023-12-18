StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Up 5.7 %
NYSE INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
