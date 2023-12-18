StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 12.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

