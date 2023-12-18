StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMPGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SNMP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $297.00.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMPFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

