StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.66 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $235.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

