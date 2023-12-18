StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $452,621.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

