StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $452,621.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bellerophon Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Further Reading
