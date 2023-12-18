StockNews.com Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Sell

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

JEF stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 463,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 324,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.