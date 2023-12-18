StockNews.com Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $28.58 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

