StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SATS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 27.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 20.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in EchoStar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 735,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EchoStar by 42.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

