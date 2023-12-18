StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

