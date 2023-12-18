StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.35.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
