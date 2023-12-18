StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 543.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

