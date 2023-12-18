Stifel Nicolaus Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $625.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $613.11.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $584.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.04. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

