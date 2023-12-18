Sterling Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

