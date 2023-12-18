Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 174,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 265,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $96.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

