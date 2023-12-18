Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Stantec Trading Up 0.5 %

STN stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

