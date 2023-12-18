SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $508.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.36 and a 200-day moving average of $468.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

