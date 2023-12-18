SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,288 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 2.2% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $30,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,104,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

XBI opened at $85.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

