SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.98 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

