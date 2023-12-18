Southern Copper (SCCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Southern Copper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCCO opened at $82.28 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

