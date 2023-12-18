Southern Copper (SCCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Southern Copper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

