Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) versus Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Financial Survey

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Solitron Devices and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A Atomera N/A -97.96% -75.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Solitron Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Solitron Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A $0.32 46.35 Atomera $5,000.00 36,479.79 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -8.84

This table compares Solitron Devices and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solitron Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solitron Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solitron Devices and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitron Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atomera has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.45%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Solitron Devices.

Summary

Solitron Devices beats Atomera on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products. It also provides joint army/navy transistors, diodes, and standard military drawings voltage regulators. The company's semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial, and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems, satellites, and space applications, as well as for non-military, scientific, and industrial applications. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Far East, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

