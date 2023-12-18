SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.90 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

