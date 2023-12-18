SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $38,666,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SL Green Realty by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

