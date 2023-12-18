Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.64. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.