Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.6 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,748,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.