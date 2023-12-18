Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $25.39 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.