Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

