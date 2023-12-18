Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

QCOM opened at $143.13 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

